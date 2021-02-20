The Falcon and the Winter Soldier new teaser: Sam and Bucky unite despite their differences

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 19. (Photo: Screengrab)

Marvel Studios on Saturday unveiled a short teaser of the upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, giving a glimpse of the challenges that Sam and Bucky will be facing as they unite to fight against evil forces.

Fans are deeply invested in the world of WandaVision at the moment so this new teaser will certainly increase their appetite for more as it seems like both these shows will be set in the same timeline. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series has Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan, teaming up to deal with the anarchist group, Flag-Smashers.

The 30-second clip begins with a voice over that sets the agenda of the show, saying, “A good friend of mine once said, the price of freedom is high. It always will be. It’s time.”

Towards the end, Falcon asks, “Where do we start?” hinting at a battle that he and the Winter Soldier are prepared for. Their sole partner in this fight is going to be Captain America’s shield that features prominently in the teaser.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider was supposed to be the first series from Marvel but its shooting got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak last year.

From the trailer that released weeks ago, it was clear that while Falcon and Winter Soldier don’t make the obvious teammates or friends but looks like their relationship will flourish in Steve Rogers’ memory.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will begin streaming from March 19 on Disney+Hotstar.