The Falcon and the Winter Soldier new clip shows the hilarious dynamic between Sam and Bucky

The Falcon and the Winter is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021. (Photo: Disney+)

MCU fans are in for a treat as just two weeks after the gut-wrenching finale of WandaVision, they will get to dive into yet another series with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With the series set to premiere on March 19, a new promo of the series has been released by Marvel entertainment and it has set the tone for the chemistry that we will get to see between the two titular characters.

Titled The Big Three, the clip has Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, and Sam, played by Anthony Mackie, having an argument about Redwing. Sam has his theories straight that the superheroes are always fighting against ‘The Big Three – androids, aliens and wizards.’ The clip also has a couple of jokes about Bucky being over a hundred years old, which is a hilarious angle for their relationship.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set after the events of Avengers Endgame and follows the two superheroes in their adventures together. The duo will carry on the legacy left behind by Steve Rogers as he passed on his shield to Sam at the end of Avengers Endgame.

In India, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstarfrom March 19.