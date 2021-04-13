The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser: Sam, Bucky set to take back Captain America’s shield

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is heading towards its finale in two episodes.

Four episodes down and the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already left fans emotionally charged up. This is because Marvel Studios induced a new Captain America in John Walker, leaving a dent between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Now as the Disney Plus series approaches its finale, the makers have released a new mid-season sneak peek, that’s perfectly teasing fans about what lies ahead – Falcon and Bucky are set to join forces against John Walker.

Spoilers ahead, so read further only if you’ve watched the series till its latest episode four.

The sneak-peek teaser begins with glimpses of clash between Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) over the former handing over the Captain America shield to the US government, unaware that the authorities had other plans for it.

“Legacy of that shield is — complicated,” Sam says in the teaser. We cannot agree less as the legacy was impeccably guarded by Steve Rogers. But, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shocked fans when in the last episode, John Walker tainted the shield after he ruthlessly killed a member of rebel group, Flag Smashers, with it.

The shot of blood splashing on the shield was disturbing and heartbreaking for ardent MCU fans, who’ve sweared by the original Cap, Steve Rogers’ loyalty and purity for years.

John Walker turning rogue and becoming an outright villain is one of the several fan theories doing the rounds. (Photo: Marvel Studios) John Walker turning rogue and becoming an outright villain is one of the several fan theories doing the rounds. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Sam and Bucky are ready to charge upon John Walker. “We don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” says Sam as John Walker replies, “You don’t want to do this.” John Walker warns the Avengers duo, clinging on to his shield, just when Bucky says, “Yeah, we do.”

The teaser ends with the trio gearing up for a big fallout. This means Sam and Bucky are set to end their differences and take on the new Cap, who’s now a super soldier too.

The series is a perfect reminder of how Falcon and Winter Soldier mostly remained at opposite ends in the previous Captain America films that took place before MCU’s phase four. They only reconciled towards the end of Avengers: Endgame when they had to fight a common enemy – Thanos. In their standalone series too they are doing the same.

Whether or not they’ll join hands for a long term or be back to a bickering relationship, will be seen in the following MCU films and web series. But for now, we know only they can stop John Walker who’s trying to change the ideology that Captain America stands for.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases a new episode every Friday. We have two more to go, until the debut six-part series premiers its finale.