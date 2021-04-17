The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mid-credits scene explained

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s fifth episode, titled Truth, has set the stage for an exciting finale. Unlike the previous episodes of the series, this one had a mid-credits scene so in case you are wondering what it was all about, we have you covered.

Spoilers ahead!

The episode has outlined its two villains — Karli Morgenthau and John Walker — who will face off against Sam and Bucky. Sam, it is strongly hinted though not said outright, has finally agreed to assume the mantle of Captain America.

The mid-credits scene had John Walker making a new shield after the original one, made of vibranium, was taken from him. He spray-painted it to look like the original one. This is a clear nod to US Agent, the character John Walker ends up being in the comics after his Captain America identity is stripped away from him. In the comics, at least, his shield is also made of vibranium.

We were earlier shown that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine was telling him that now that he is a super soldier, some powerful people will get in touch with him. We still do not know what she meant, but she certainly meant some nefarious people.

While John Walker was never likeable, he was at least not an outright villain. Now, it appears, he is exactly that and along with the Captain America identity, he lost the last vestiges of conscience.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.