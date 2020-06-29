The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is like a six-hour Marvel movie: Anthony Mackie

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere in August 2020. (Photo: Disney+) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere in August 2020. (Photo: Disney+)

Avengers star Anthony Mackie says his upcoming Disney+ web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will play like a six-hour Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Mackie plays the role of Sam Wilson or the Falcon in MCU movies.

In an interview with Variety, Mackie said, “We’re shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, ‘I’ve never worked on a TV show like this.’ The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie.”

He added, “Those movies are like summer camp. And this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we’ll be going back soon.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pair Anthony Mackie’s Falcon with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes or the titular Winter Soldier as they go on adventures after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still scheduled to premiere in August 2020.

