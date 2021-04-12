The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 will feature a huge cameo, and ‘it will make you cry’

The fifth episode of the MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to have a special cameo, but it will not be an Avenger or an MCU character we have seen before.

While speaking to Comicbook.com, Malcolm Spellman, the head writer of the show, had said in March that the fifth episode of the series is going to be something special. When asked which episode he is most excited to show the fans, he had said, “Hands down, five, it just gets real. And five, you’re going to cry.”

Fans began to speculate whether it may be somebody like Captain America or Thor or Hulk or somebody like that. But Spellman, in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, made it clear that it is a very “grounded character” and not a world-shakers like Thor.

He said, “There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like — it’s a very, very grounded character — partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that. The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor.”

Meanwhile, many had wondered if it might not be Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa or Black Panther and whether he shot a cameo before he succumbed to cancer,

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has aired four episodes so far, with two more to go. The series has earlier been described as a six-hour Marvel movie.

The last episode, titled The Whole World Is Watching, ended on an explosive and unnerving note when the new Captain America, John Walker, pounded a man to death with the iconic vibranium shield. The blood-stained shield was a disturbing visual and has made the fans excited about what’s to come next.

The next episode will address the fallout, and adding the cameo to that, the episode becomes the most-awaited one of the show so far. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.