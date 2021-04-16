The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 recap: MCU series features a surprise cameo

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s fifth episode is now streaming. The episode deals with the fallout of new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), murdering one of the Flag-Smashers with the vibranium shield. Consider this a spoiler alert if you have not watched the episode yet.

The episode begins with John running away from the scene. Eventually he stops and Sam and Bucky catch up with him. They ask John to give up the shield, and he refuses. A beautifully choreographed fight ensues. John fights preternaturally well and holds off both Sam and Bucky on his own. Eventually, though, he is defeated, but not before he destroys Falcon’s winged harness and injures them both.

John returns to the US and is promptly stripped of all titles and benefits he otherwise would have received. He gets angry at the senator pronouncing judgment, who says he would have been court-martialed if not for his service to the country. John makes a very pertinent point that he was just following orders like a good soldier.

As he is comforted by his wife, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine accosts him. Played by Seinfeld and Veep star and comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Valentina is a Marvel Comics character. So this was the big cameo the makers had promised. While it will not make you cry, like head writer of the show Malcolm Spellman said, but will make you excited and happy.

Now that John has gone off the deep end, he is going to become, we believe, US Agent or something similar who is doing the bidding of some villainous organisation.

Valentina tells John his injecting the Super Soldier serum into his veins has made him a valuable asset to some powerful people. The Flag-Smashers return to their sanctuary only to find it deserted.

Bucky finds Zemo and hands him over to the Dora Milaje. Before they leave, Bucky asks the Dora Milaje a favour. He goes to Sam, who had gone first to Isaiah, the black super-soldier who was tortured by the US government, and then to his sister Sarah and her kids. Isaiah told Sam that the government did experiments on his body and told his family he was dead. He also said no self-respecting black person would want to possess the Captain America shield and that the stars-and-stripes symbol does not mean anything to him.

Bucky brings a package to Sam, which, he says, is a gift from Wakanda. They rebuild the boat together. These scenes of the duo’s camaraderie are some of the best in the show so far, and there should have been more like that.

Sam and Bucky practice with the shield. And despite what Isaiah said, Sam finally decides to take it up and presumably become Captain America.

Karli Morgenthau of the Flag-Smashers has teamed up with Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre), who had also appeared in the first episode. They both want Falcon dead. The Flag-Smashers are planning to blow up the building in New York in which a Global Repatriation Council or GRC conference is taking place. Joaquin Torres apprises Falcon that the Flag-Smashers are in New York, and Sam opens the package that was brought by Bucky. We are not shown what it is, but it might be his Captain America uniform.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.