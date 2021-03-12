scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Falcon and the Winter Soldier behind-the-scenes clip shows aftermath of Captain America’s decision, an epic bromance

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier new clip teases the interactions between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. It indicates that they are both basically playing themselves and their real-world banter is going to appear in the show.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 9:21:06 am
Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India from March 19 at 1:30 pm. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

A behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming Disney+ MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been released. It will be the second TV series to be produced by Marvel Studios after WandaVision.

The clip shows off the uneasy chemistry between the two characters as they both deal with Captain America’s legacy and are forced to work together for the greater good. The interactions between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan indicate that they are both basically playing themselves and their real-world banter is going to appear in the show.

The dynamic between the two certainly looks interesting and reminds one of Hobbs & Shaw.

The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows the two superheroes in their adventures together. The trailer have promised oodles of action and the inevitably uneasy relationship the two will share before becoming fast friends (we hope).

The duo team up to deal with the anarchist group, Flag-Smashers. nDaniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp will reprise the role of Zemo and Sharon Carter from Captain America: Civil War.

After the mostly quiet suburban, sitcoms-based setting of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be a welcome change of pace for MCU. It fires on all cylinders. We see amazing stunts, brawls, cinematic-looking visual effects and so on — a little like a blockbuster action movie — in the trailers.

Marvel has not skimped on the budget, that is for sure. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India from March 19 at 1:30 pm.

