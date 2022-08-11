The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 to stream from this date

August 11, 2022 5:02:58 pm
The biggest question that social media users had on social media has finally been answered. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 has got its premiere date. The show, which gives a glimpse of the happening lives of Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, is set to drop on September 2 on Netflix.
Sharing the date, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana posted a new poster of the show on Instagram. She captioned it, “About time we bring back the spice in your lives. The fabulous BFFs of Bollywood are back with twice the glamour and 4 times the fun!” Neelam Kothari, on the other hand, wrote, “We’re back to give you a glimpse of how we slay every day! Who else is ready to step into the inner circle of gossip and glam?!”
Thanking audiences for all the love, Maheep Kapoor posted, “Thanks to the overwhelming response, we’re back with Season 2, only on Netflix!! Twice the drama, twice the fun. Be sure to tune in on 2nd Sept to watch S2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. I’m keeping a close watch!” Seema Sajdeh added, “Yo! We’re coming back with the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives on the 2nd of September only on @netflix_in can’t wait to see your reactions.”
In the poster, the ladies, dressed in their best, are seen posing for the camera. Fans seemed to be quite happy with the announcement of the release date as many wrote, “Finally,” on the post. “Wow … Super excited, will be counting down days ,” wrote an Instagram user. A follower also noted how the ladies looked better than the first season. The person commented, “All of you are looking gorgeous!!! Everyone looks so much fitter!!!!”
Season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives promises to bring back hot flushes, new crushes and more rushes of drama. Directed by Uttam Domale, the show has been executively produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig. While Naomi Datta is credited as the creative producer, Vrishali Kemkar is the series producer.
The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives launched in November 2020. While it had evoked negative critical reception and a lot of ridicule, fans have been waiting for the second season.
