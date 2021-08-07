The Empire trailer: Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi starrer series is India’s answer to Game of Thrones

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming original series The Empire is out. The over two-minute long trailer features actor Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur and his battle against menacing enemies and huge armies to safeguard his dynasty, and even his life.

From the look of it, the series looks like a visual extravaganza packed with a gripping narrative. The action sequences look impressive. Shot across multiple locations in India and Uzbekistan, The Empire showcases elaborate sets and vast landscapes. The 8-episode series is based on Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “The king of Ferghana dies in an accident and a young prince is now tasked with taking over the throne. It’s a time of great distress due to imminent danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on the king that further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom.”

The historical drama boasts a strong ensemble cast including actors Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, and Rahul Dev, among others. Created by Nikkhil Advani, it marks the directorial debut of Mitakshara Kumar who has also co-written the script of the epic saga.

Talking about his character Babur, Kunal Kapoor said, “We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor. The trailer is just a small glimpse into the world of The Empire.”

Dino Morea in a still from The Empire. Dino Morea in a still from The Empire.

Drashti Dhami in a still from The Empire. Drashti Dhami in a still from The Empire.

Rahul Dev in a still from The Empire. Rahul Dev in a still from The Empire.

Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor in a still from The Empire. Shabana Azmi and Kunal Kapoor in a still from The Empire.

Shabana Azmi feels her role is “fierce” and “confident” in the series. “For many years I have been fascinated by the imperial lives from the pages of history. We have seen and read many stories but the ones that I love the most are where women play strategic roles; much like my character in The Empire – she is fierce, confident and knows what she wants. I hope the audience enjoys watching her as much as I enjoyed playing her,” she said about her role.

The Empire will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 27.