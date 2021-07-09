The Empire teaser: Disney+ Hotstar’s epic drama reminds you of Game of Thrones, Padmaavat

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar to launch his magnum opus, The Empire. Styled like Game of Thrones, the period drama will trace the origins of a dynasty, and bring alive the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and king. On Friday, the teaser of the show was released, giving a glimpse of the saga.

The short video opens with visuals of an empire, with a king getting ready for war. The voice-over, in a royal tone states, “Paigam bhijwa dijiye sabko, hum aarahe hai (Send out the message to everyone, we are coming).” A huge war scene is also showcased as the visual reads, ‘An epic saga coming soon’.

Apart from GOT, The Empire’s teaser will also remind fans of Padmaavat, especially Ranveer Singh’s Khilji as one of the characters dons a similar long fur coat. A female, presumably a princess, carrying a sword, also gives one Deepika Padukone’s Mastaani feels.

As per the makers, The Empire is going to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India, and promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital world.

The show has been helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, who has earlier directed short films like Kaash, Katputliwala and Me- By Myself. It comes as no surprise that she has been credited as the associate director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Mitakshara also has been an assistant director in films like Bluffmaster, Bas Ek Pal, Youngistaan, among a few others.

Showrunner Nikkhil Advani in a statement said that it has been a huge challenge but also a massive honor for him to put up the show. “Bringing alive a visually stunning world with a solid story narrative was the main aim for me, Mitakshara Kumar our director and everyone at Emmay Entertainment. Right from the story to the star-cast and high production value – our ambition was to create a show that is larger than life; one that leaves a lasting impression on viewers,” he said adding that partnering with the streaming platform made it possible to bring this visual spectacle to life.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, Emmay Entertainment, The Empire will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.