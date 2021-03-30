The Disciple trailer: A musical saga topped with powerful performances

On Tuesday, Netflix launched the trailer of its upcoming Marathi drama The Disciple. Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, the multi-award winning film stars actor-musician Aditya Modak in the lead role. It’s set to premiere on April 30.

The Disciple chronicles the journey of a musician Sharad Nerulkar, who diligently follows the traditions of his guru and father, and devotes his life to becoming an Indian classical vocalist. However, as time moves on, he is left questioning himself if he can ever achieve the excellence that he is striving for, and whether he will find the courage to fight his own mediocrity. Set in Mumbai, The Disciple is a journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute, in a city that never stops hustling.

While not much is revealed in the 1.3-minute trailer, do gear up for some soul stirring classical music and some powerful performances. The narrator even goes on to say that Indian classical music is considered the eternal quest as it leads one on the path to the divine. Also, there is a hint of reality shows as Sharad’s name is announced as the ‘next contestant’. The fight between continuing the tradition of family, and also balancing a job for a better lifestyle has been beautifully projected in the trailer.

Watch the trailer of The Disciple here:

Excited about the world seeing his film, writer-director Chaitanya Tamhane said in a statement, “The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, Sharad Nerulkar, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music. I am beyond happy that the film has found its home on Netflix, as there could not have been a better platform for this truly Indian story to reach a global audience.”

Sir fame Vivek Gomber, who has bankrolled the film, added, “I am incredibly excited to share the film with the world, we have waited a long time to do so. I am thrilled and grateful to have Netflix as our streaming partner. With their global appeal and reach, I have no doubt the film will find a discerning audience worldwide. I sincerely believe this is a universal story and will speak to all of us with dreams and aspirations.”

The Disciple was awarded the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the Best Screenplay award at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award. It has also been nominated at the Film Independent Spirit Awards under the Best International Feature category.

The film also stars Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavitin in pivotal roles. Starting April 30, The Disciple will stream on Netflix.