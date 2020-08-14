The Devil All The Time trailer: Tom Holland takes on a never-seen-before avatar

The Devil All The Time starts streaming on September 16.

The trailer of The Devil All The Time, starring Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska, is out, and it has an ominous vibe to it.

The trailer gives a brief idea about the plot of the film where Tom’s character Arvin Russell is surrounded by evil forces in the form of the sheriff, the preacher and other strange and twisted characters. Arvin is haunted by the memories of his father, who he realises was quite an unsavoury character.

Watch the trailer of The Devil All The Time here:

While Tom Holland is largely known for his role as Spiderman in the Marvel movies, it is quite interesting to see him take up varied characters. Pattinson, who initially made his name with the Twilight movies, has established his acting credentials with some radical film choices.

Based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, The Devil All The Time has been directed by Antonio Campos. Campos is known for helming indie films like Christine and Simon Killer. He has also directed a few episodes of TV shows The Sinner and The Punisher.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.”

The Devil All The Time starts streaming on Netflix on September 16.

