The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance trailer: Netflix’s fantasy series looks gorgeous

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel web television series of 1982 puppet animated fantasy The Dark Crystal. The story has a well-developed mythology complete with humanoid races and is based on a quest that needs to be undertaken to stop the ‘darkening’ of the world. In that way, it seems like The Hobbit to the original’s Lord of the Rings.

The world looks fresh. Just like the original movie, Age of Resistance is also animated through actual puppets, and that would be a real surprise to see in 2019.

The only major difference from the original production is instead of drawn backgrounds, green screens are used by the makers. The series looks great, visually speaking, and if successful, may inspire other filmmakers to use the same technique.

Clash of the Titans director Louis Leterrier is helming the ten-part series.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel make up the main voice cast. Apart from them, there is a host of well-known actors like Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg, Keegan-Michael Key and Alicia Vikander who have also lent their voices to the show.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new epic story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance begins streaming from August 30 on Netflix.