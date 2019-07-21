The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Comic-Con sneak peek goes behind the scenes

At the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Netflix revealed a sneak peek at how The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series was made. The series is just another production that is trying to cash in on the 80s nostalgia. Though, it clearly looks more earnest than most.

Age of Resistance is a prequel web television series of 1982 puppet animated fantasy The Dark Crystal.

The story is based on a quest that needs to be undertaken to stop the ‘darkening’ of the world. In that way, it seems like The Hobbit to the original’s Lord of the Rings. And just like Tolkien’s Middle-earth and related lore, The Dark Crystal also has a well-developed mythology.

Like the original, Age of Resistance will employ the use of actual puppets, though the idea the director Louis Leterrier hopes for is that we will forget they’re puppets. Using puppets in films is a technology long deemed defunct.

One difference from the original production is instead of hand-drawn backgrounds, green screens are used by the makers. Age of Resistance looks great, visually speaking, and if successful, may inspire other filmmakers to use the same technique.

Mark Hamill and Taron Egerton, two of the voice actors, were present on the panel.

It would be interesting to see how puppetry-based filmmaking plays out beside more modern technologies. Using an art form to make films sounds great — in theory at least.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance begins streaming from August 30.