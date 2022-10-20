The Crown Season 5 trailer: It’s Princess Diana vs the royal family

Netflix’s The Crown is all set to return with its fifth season and the trailer for the same dropped on Thursday evening. Set in the 1990s, the trailer for the upcoming season focuses on the time when the royals were insistent on projecting the image of a united family while Princess Diana and Prince (now King) Charles’ marriage was falling apart.

From the trailer, it appears that this season will explore the era when Princess Diana was close to her breaking point as she dealt with the difficulties of being a royal and was pushed to a point where she had no other way but to come out and talk about how the UK press and the royal family was making her life difficult. The trailer has Prince Philip telling Diana that she should just keep her head down, and stay in the system because that’s how it has always been. There are also glimpses of the explosive tell-all interview that Princess Di gave detailing the mental health struggles she was facing at the time and how Prince Charles was having an affair for most of their marriage.

Watch The Crown Season 5 trailer here:

The fifth season of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown is a fictionalised tale based on the story of the UK’s royal family. It first started streaming in 2016. Created by Peter Morgan, the show has won over 21 Emmy awards and has been praised for its meticulous production design.

The Crown Season 5 starts streaming on November 9.