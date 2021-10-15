The Crown Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki is a spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos

New photos which have emerged online suggest The Crown Season 5 actors Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki have recreated Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1991 trip to Italy with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry. In season five, the young princes will be portrayed by child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley. Several photos are doing the rounds on social media, and fans are amazed by the likeness.

In the latest photo, Debicki and West are wearing clothes similar to those worn by Diana and Charles at the Expo ’92 in Seville, Spain. Debicki seems to have perfected Diana’s short hairstyle and blueprint dress, while West looks dapper in a brown suit.

Though everything seems blissful in the photo, the actors are playing the royal couple just months before they announce their separation in December 1992.

The couple had first crossed paths in 1977, when Diana was 16 and Charles was 29. They got engaged in February of 1981, and married five months later, on July 29, in a wedding televised around the world. They welcomed their first son, William, in 1982 and then their second son, Harry, in 1984 before divorcing in 1996.

In The Crown Season 5, Elizabeth Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Princess Diana. Dominic West takes over from Josh O’Connor who won an Emmy for his performance as Prince Charles.

Season five of The Crown is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022.