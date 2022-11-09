The Crown Season 5 character guide: Who plays who in the controversial Netflix series

For the unversed, The Crown is an acclaimed and popular fiction Netflix series revolving around the present-day British monarchy, which was ruled by Queen Elizabeth II until her death this year. This will be the first season of the series to be released after both the death of Prince Philip on 9 April 2021 and the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

The fifth season of the show run by Peter Morgan is upon us, and with new main cast members added to represent the events that shaped the establishment in the 90s, it is only to fair to know about the actors who will be playing the larger-than-life personalities of the royals.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Imelda is taking the reins of playing the late royal, earlier essayed by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman with great finesse. The actor is best known for her performances in the Harry Potter film series (remember Professor Umbridge?) and the British period drama Downton Abbey.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Pryce is known for his brilliant performance in Netflix movie The Two Popes. He has also starred in projects like Pirates of the Caribbean and Game of Thrones.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

West has been seen on the screen for the longest time. He played one of the leads in acclaimed shows such as The Wire and The Affair. Josh O’Connor had played Charles in Season 4 of the Netflix show.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

After Emma Corrin’s magnetic performance as the late princess, Elizabeth Debicki will now portray the young royal. The actor is known for her performances in The Night Manager, The Great Gatsby and Tenet.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Sixth Sense actor Olivia Williams will be seen playing Prince Charles’ partner Camilla Parker Bowles, who we had seen little of in Season 4 of The Crown. Olivia has also appeared in Rushmore, The Ghost Writer and The Postman.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Oscar-nominated British actor Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, which was previously played by Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Lesley has been seen in All or Nothing, Phantom Thread, Maleficent, A Christmas Carol among many other projects.

James Murray as Prince Andrew

James Murray was roped in to play Prince Andrew this season; it was previously played by Tom Byrne. Evidently, Andrew’s character will have a lot to do this season, with the show hinting at his marriage and eventual divorce with Sarah.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Claudia Harrison, who has been seen in multiple projects over the years, including the likes of Murphy’s Law and The IT Crowd, will soon be seen playing Princess Anne in the new season of The Crown.

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

And finally, Jonny Lee Miller will play the Prime Minister John Major this time around. Miller has starred in Trainspotting, Elementary and Hackers among other things.

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on November 9.