The Crown season 4 trailer: Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher lock horns

The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15. (Photo: Netflix)

Season 4 of Netflix’s popular period drama series The Crown just got a trailer. This season, the late British prime minister and Conservative Party politician Margaret Thatcher becomes part of the show and playing her is none other than Gillian Anderson.

The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to the present.

It is a well-established fact that Thatcher and the Queen did not see eye to eye and it will be interesting to see how the show explores the tension, and hostility between two of the most remarkable women of the 20th century.

The weekly meetings between the monarch and the PM are going to be more exciting than they have ever been.

We also get a glimpse of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, the free-spirited new entrant to the royal family whose romance with Prince Charles was like a fairytale, at least until it ended with a divorce after years of reports of extramarital affairs.

The season will also cover some of the upheavals Britain went through under Margaret Hilda Thatcher. Thatcher served as British PM from 1979 to 1990, and her controversial political, social and economic policies collectively came to be known as Thatcherism.

The trailer overall promises what could be The Crown’s best season yet. Certainly, the most eventful.

The official synopsis of The Crown season 4 reads, “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd