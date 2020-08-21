The Crown Season 4 teaser gives a sneak peek of Princess Diana

The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15.

The first look of season 4 of the royal drama The Crown is out, and we now know that the highly anticipated series will premiere on November 15, 2020.

The third season already introduced us to new actors playing an older version of already established characters. However, this time, there are some new characters in the mix as well and the chief ones that will have the world’s eyes glued on them are Princess Diana and Margret Thatcher.

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II, and we get a sneak peek of her in the teaser. While we are yet to see the first look of other prominent characters of the season, it has already been announced that the role of Princess Diana will be played by Emma Corrin, and Gillian Anderson will be seen as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In one of the most key moments of the sneak peek, we get a look at Princess Diana’s wedding dress that created ripples throughout the world in 1981. The recreation of Prince Charles and Lady Diana’s wedding would probably be the biggest challenge that the show has seen till date.

Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor and others return in their roles.

The Crown will end after six seasons, and the show will once again see a change in its entire cast as Season 5 begins. Imelda Staunton will take over as the Queen with Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip.

