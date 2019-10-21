The Crown Season 3 trailer: Family drama ensues as Olivia Colman takes charge

In the new trailer of The Crown Season 3, Olivia Colman steps up as the Queen who must do everything to protect a disintergrating Britain. The video gives us a peek into the royal establishment as mayhem is waiting to take over the palace.

The talented and versatile Colman will portray Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix original series. She will be taking over the reign from Emmy winning Claire Foy, who had played the part to critical appreciation in the first two runs of the show.

Some sibling rivalry will also take centre stage as we catch a glimpse of Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Times change. Duty endures. As Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) faces a rapidly changing Britain, her family continues to struggle against the needs of the monarchy and the wants of their fracturing personal lives. Season Three of The Crown arrives November 17th.”

The Crown Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix from November 17.