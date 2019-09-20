The Crown Season 3 teaser: Olivia Colman is a ‘settled sovereign’ in Netflix’s period drama

Netflix has released a teaser for its lavish royal drama The Crown season 3. The 30 second clip has Oscar winning actor Olivia Colman taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, and she seems every bit the queen.

While gazing at her transformation from a young woman (Foy) to a middle-aged one, the queen (Colman) maintains that stiff upper lip the Brits are famed for and forthrightly admits she is more of an “old bat” than a “settled sovereign” her aide proclaims her to be.

Olivia Colman is no stranger to playing monarchs on the screen. She played the role of Queen Anne in an Oscar winning turn. And it appears she is a natural at being a queen. While Queen Anne was troubled with maladies, Colman’s Queen of United Kingdom is a commanding figure, standing straight-backed and impassively accepting the tribulations of ageing.

She is ready to face the challenges that 1960s and 1970s will throw at her.

While Claire Foy was certainly no slouch in the role, it is clear that if the show maintains its writing and production quality, it is going to get only better in the upcoming couple of seasons, and that is not just because of Colman but also other changes to the cast, which were required due to the different time period the new season will be set in.

The show also adds Tobias Menzies as an older Prince Philip, who takes over from Matt Smith. Helena Bonham Carter will play the role of Princess Margaret, succeeding Vanessa Kirby.

The Crown Season 3 will start streaming from November 17 on Netflix.