The Crown Season 3 first look: Olivia Colman is the Queen

The Crown Season 3’s first look has been revealed by Netflix The Crown Season 3’s first look has been revealed by Netflix

Netflix’s acclaimed series The Crown Season 3’s first look has just hit the internet, and it shows us Queen Elizabeth II in all her glory. Olivia Colman will be seen as the Queen in the third season of the show. The first photo from the sets of the series shows Colman sipping a hot cuppa. The caption of the photo reads, “Patience.”

Olivia has taken over from Claire Foy, who had portrayed the Queen in the first two seasons of the show. The series is set to cover the period of 1964-1970s in its third outing. The new season of the show is expected to air some time in 2019.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘just one more’ feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she’s an incredibly hard act to follow. I’m basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!” Olivia had earlier said in a statement about portraying the Queen in the show.

The cast for the new season includes Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Jason Watkins (Harold Wilson). Paul Bettany was earlier in talks to play the role of Prince Philip, but couldn’t join the cast reportedly because of his earlier commitment to Marvel.

The second season of the show has taken over this year’s Emmys as it has received 13 nominations in total. Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith have been nominated for their performances as the Queen, Princess Margaret and Prince Phillip, respectively. The Crown Season 2 has been nominated in the category of Best Drama as well.

