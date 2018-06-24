The Crown: Erin Doherty to play the role of Princess Anne

Erin Doherty will play the role of Princess Anne in next season of The Crown. Erin Doherty will play the role of Princess Anne in next season of The Crown.

Actor Erin Doherty who is known for her role in Call the Midwife has been roped in to play the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Netflix drama The Crown. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series, which was created by Peter Morgan and hails from Sony Pictures Television Studios, is currently filming its third season that is set to debut in 2019.

The show has been renewed by the streaming giant for seasons three and four, with the plan for the series to run for six seasons total and cover the Queen’s entire life.

“This is going to take Queen Elizabeth from age 29 to, presumably, the current day. We’ll see it layout over decades,” said Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos in 2016. “The idea is to do this over six decades in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show [run] over eight to 10 years.”

The upcoming season will show many new faces in place of the old ones as the series will go forward in the lives of the Royals’ lives. Claire Foy, who played the young queen, has been recast with Olivia Colman. Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirby; Jason Watkins will play Harold Wilson and Ben Daniels will portray Antony Armstrong-Jones. Though it’s still not confirmed who will play the part of Queen Mother which was earlier played by Victoria Hamilton.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App