The Crown Season 3 teaser: Olivia Colman promises an invigorating royal tale

The first teaser of the Netflix original The Crown Season 3 is out. The makers released a 21-second clip on Monday on their social media handle.

The video was shared with the caption, “Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November.”

While the teaser in itself doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming season except an all-decked up Olivia Colman in the queenly attire, fans of the show are already intrigued since the Oscar-winning actress is known for giving it all to her characters. Her interpretation and portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II is being eagerly anticipated.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

Colman has taken over the reins from Claire Foy, who was seen in the avatar in the first two seasons of the show.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘just one more’ feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she’s an incredibly hard act to follow. I’m basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her,” Olivia had earlier said in a statement about portraying the Queen in the show.

The Crown Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix from November 17.