The Crown: Imelda Staunton is letting go of Umbridge vibe as she becomes Queen Elizabeth

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II from the fifth season of The Crown.

Netflix on Friday night released the first look of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II from the upcoming season of The Crown. The streaming giant took to their social media platforms to give “an early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.” Imelda will stay for the role until the end of the show as it ends with the sixth season.

Imelda steps into the shoes of Olivia Colman who played the role for Seasons 3 and 4. Claire Foy played the central role for the first two seasons.

On being cast as Queen Elizabeth II, the actor had earlier said in a statement on The Crown’s Instagram handle, “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special unique to Peter Morgan’s script. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking the crown to its conclusion.”

The makers of the lavish drama based on the British Royal family recently started filming its fifth season in the UK. The new cast of the season comprises Jonathan Pryce, who will play Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville, playing Princess Margaret.

The Crown, which first aired in 2016 has become one of Netflix’s most defining prestige dramas. The fourth season of The Crown recently scored 24 Emmy nominations, tied with The Mandalorian for the series with the most nominations this year.