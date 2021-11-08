The Crown S5: Elizabeth Debicki is a mirror image of Princess Diana in the iconic ‘revenge dress’. See photos

Elizabeth Debicki’s first photos as Princess Diana from Netflix’s popular royal drama The Crown are out. The Australian actor was spotted in the iconic ‘revenge dress’ while filming The Crown’s season 5. The actor takes over from Emma Corrin, who portrayed the role in the fourth season of the show.

The “Revenge dress” is a dress once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales. It was worn for the first time at a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. The dress has been interpreted as having been worn “in revenge” for the televised admission of adultery by her husband, Charles, Prince of Wales.

Debicki looks like the mirror image of Diana. Netflix had earlier revealed first look of her as the late British royal.

My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana’s revenge dress.

The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn’t Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana ? pic.twitter.com/0Ahnis5QRb — Frank Huzur (@frankhuzur) November 6, 2021

Debicki is known for her performances in HBO movie The Tale, playing the role of Ayesha in the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, British TV series The Night Manager, Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows, and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 espionage thriller Tenet.

The Crown, which traces the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, casts new actors every two seasons due to chronological progression. Imelda Staunton will play the main role in the final two seasons, taking over from Olivia Colman, who herself took over from Claire Foy after the first two seasons.

Like Debicki, Dominic West takes over from Josh O’Connor as Princess Charles who won an Emmy for his performance as Prince Charles.

Emma had also won a Golden Globe for her performance as Princess Diana. The Crown season 5 will come out in November next year.