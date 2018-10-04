The Chronicles of Narnia series and films to be developed by Netflix

Netflix has acquired the rights to all the seven books of The Chronicles of Narnia series. Netflix has acquired the rights to all the seven books of The Chronicles of Narnia series.

The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis has now found a home on Netflix as they have acquired the rights for all the books of the beloved series. As per the deal between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company, the streaming giant will develop the classic stories in the form of series and films. This deal marks the first time that rights to all the seven books of the Narnia universe reside with the same company.

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said, “C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, said, “It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world. Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

All films and series produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne) will be serving as executive producer alongside Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber. Mark Gordon said, “Narnia is one of those rare properties that spans multiple generations and geographies. eOne and I are excited to be collaborating with The C.S. Lewis Company and Netflix who have the capacity to translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming. We cannot wait to get started on the multiple productions we hope to undertake.”

The Chronicles of Narnia have been adapted to screen numerous times. The most popular being the film series that started in the year 2005.

