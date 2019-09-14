Here’s why The Chef Show is food for your binge-ing soul

The first season of Netflix’s The Chef Show starring Jon Favreau premiered in June and the streaming service has already come up with the second season to sustain their hungry viewers. Food-based series has seen a spike since the streaming services started investing rather heavily in presenters like David Chang (Ugly Delicious), Samin Nosrat (Salt Acid Fat Heat) and Phillip Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil) among many others.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the second season of The Chef Show started streaming on September 13 and if the first season is any clue, we are certain that this too will be the perfect weekend binge.

Here’s everything that we loved about the first season of The Chef Show:

1. The tempting food shots

The series is based on director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi’s experiences during the making of their movie Chef. In the movie, Jon played a character that was loosely based on Roy’s life. If you loved the way they shot the making of that scrumptious grilled cheese or the way Jon’s character made that pasta late at night, this show is perfect for you.

2. The celebrities

Jon Favreau has been associated with movies for a long time so this show becomes the perfect occasion for him to call his famous friends over and chat with them about food among other things. In Season 1, Jon hosted Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Russo Brothers in an episode where they all devour the food prepared for them. He also hosted director Robert Rodriguez and Gwyneth Paltrow. Unlike other shows, the vibe here is casual but be warned that watching people eat will surely make you hungry as well. Seth Rogen features in one of the episodes of Season 2.

3. The Chef film recipes

In the first season of the show, Jon and Roy made all the recipes that were shown in the film Chef. This includes the lava cake that leads to Carl’s meltdown in a restaurant. They also make the famous Beignets from Cafe de Monde and also the Cubano sandwiches that make Carl’s food truck a hit. All the recipes from the movie are spread across different episodes.

4. The famous chefs

Jon Favreau actually got training from Roy Choi to play a chef in his film. While Roy was initially brought in as a consultant, he ended up co-producing the movie. This show becomes the perfect amalgamation of both their worlds as they host famous TV chefs like David Chang and Aaron Franklin. Franklin also appeared in the movie in the scenes where Carl takes his son to Austin to taste barbecued brisket.

5. The festivals

In the first season, we see an episode exploring LA’s food truck history where Roy Choi started his career. Jon also tries to work at a food truck during the episode. If you are a fan of Shark Tank, you will see many food truck businesses that have appeared on the reality show. In another episode Jon and Roy participate in Hot Luck, Austin’s ‘anti-food-fest food festival’ which is a treat for the eyes.

The Chef Show Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.