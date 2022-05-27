The Broken News trailer: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat fight the war between news and stories

ZEE5 recently announced The Broken News, which marks Bollywood star Sonali Bendre’s OTT debut. The show also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, among others, is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press. On Friday, the streaming platform released the trailer of the show, and from the first look, the show looks to be in a tug of war between news and selling stories.

The trailer video opens with a journalist accusing another of being a ‘terrorist’. Soon the characters are introduced, who are driven and ambitious. On one side is Awaaz Bharati, an ethical and credible news channel, headed by Amina Qureshi (Sonali Bendre), while Dipankar Sanyal’s (Jaideep Ahlawat) Josh 24/7 rules the rating chart by selling sensationalism. Shriya, as a young dynamic journalist, mirrors the society that finds it hard to find a balance between the two extremes of journalism in contemporary times. The makers have promised to delve deep into the business and the politics of media and how ambition takes over integrity with the pressure of ‘breaking news’ mounting.

In a statement, Sonali Bendre said that she couldn’t have asked for a better introduction on OTT platforms than The Broken News. “I connected with the concept as soon as I heard it as It’s so relevant for the times we’re living in. The entire crew and my amazing co-stars Jaideep and Shriya made my return to acting such an amazing experience. I’m so excited to share what we’ve created,” she said.

An OTT veteran now, Jaideep Ahlawat on his part added, “I love exploring complicated and nuanced characters and Dipankar Sanyal is one such dream character. We are poles apart and maybe that’s why it was so much fun walking in his shoes. Also, it was a pleasure collaborating with ZEE5 again and with BBC Studios for the first time. I am excited for the show’s premiere, and I am certain it will make a strong impression on public consciousness.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar also mentioned how a series like this is ‘incredibly relevant today’. She added that she always believes in associating with stories that not only entertain but also raise poignant questions.

Bankrolled by BBC Studios, The Broken News has been directed by Vinay Waikul. It will start streaming on June 10.