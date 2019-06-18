The Boys trailer: Superpowered CIA squad fights rogue superheroes in this dark, violent series

The first full trailer for Amazon’s upcoming series The Boys is out. Based on the comic-book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is about a world in which superheroes are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness, they have allowed status and fame to go to their head, leading them to sometimes act in a reckless manner.

As you can probably tell by the trailer, this is not your typical superhero TV series. There is blood, sex, gallows humour and so on — certainly not superhero staples. The “superheroes” are morally corrupt and since they have superpowers there are few who can stop them. It falls on a group called the Boys, a bunch of superpowered CIA agents, to stop them. They are given the task to keep the superheroes in line.

The name of the group comes from Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban in the show), the leader of the current incarnation of the Boys in comics, who took inspiration from his neighbourhood in which people send “the boys” to take care of the troublemakers.

The latest trailer features some disturbing, weird visuals. It is kind of like Deadpool but several notches up and also resembles DC Universe’s Doom Patrol in terms of casual violence and dark humour. Butcher uses a baby as a weapon and this is far from the most remarkable thing about the trailer.

Erin Moriarty, Jennifer Esposito, Jack Quaid and Elisabeth Shue also star in the series. There is Simon Pegg somewhere too, but he has not appeared in the trailers yet.

The Boys arrives on July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.