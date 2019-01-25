The Boys trailer: Superpowered CIA agents take care of rogue superheroes in this Amazon series

Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for upcoming superhero TV series, The Boys. Based on the comic-book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is about a world in which superheroes are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness, they have allowed status and fame to go to their head, leading them to sometimes act in a reckless manner.

The show is basically a different take on the superhero myth. It also asks the question – ‘What if the Avengers or Justice League or any other superheroes went rogue?’ Enter the Boys.

The Boys is a team of superpowered CIA agents tasked specifically to keep the superheroes in line. The name comes from Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban in the show), the leader of the current incarnation of the Boys in comics, who took inspiration from his neighbourhood in which people send “the boys” to take care of the troublemakers.

The show comes from Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, the creators of Preacher — which is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video — and the source material for that show was also written by Garth Ennis. Eric Kripke of The CW’s Supernatural completes the producer trio.

The tone is similar, judging by the trailer at least. The fight scenes look realistic and gritty in a dirty sort of way. There is blood, sex, gallows humour and so on — not superhero staples, mind you.

The cast consists of Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jennifer Esposito, Jack Quaid and Elisabeth Shue. There is Simon Pegg somewhere too, but we did not see him in the trailer. There is no release date yet.