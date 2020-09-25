The Boys spinoff series in development at Amazon

The Boys is currently in its second season. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

A spinoff of Amazon’s comic-book series The Boys is officially in development. Craig Rosenberg will pen the pilot episode and serve as the showrunner.

The spinoff series will revolve around a college run by Vought International, the shady corporation behind most of the evil in the main series, that is exclusively for young adult supes.

The series is described as part college show, part Hunger Games.

According to an official release, the spinoff will be “an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

The Boys is currently in its second season. It has been developed by Eric Kripke and is based on the comic-book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series shows a world in which superheroes, with actual superpowers, are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness like the Justice League and the Avengers, they have become blinded by their own celebrity. Enter the Boys, a bunch of vigilantes who have personal reasons to hate the supes and do everything they can to bring them down.

Also Read | The Boys season 2 review: Karl Urban series is an absolute humdinger

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash and Simon Pegg among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd