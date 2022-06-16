The Boys’ Jack Quaid quotes The Incredibles to explain the show’s Temp V situation: ‘When everyone’s super…’

The Boys are back with another season and this time around, even the holier-than-thou Hughie isn’t all that saintly. Hughie started off as the guy who wanted to avenge the death of his girlfriend but being around Butcher has pushed him way beyond his limits and if the recent episodes are anything to go by, Hughie’s moral compass has now taken a hit. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, actor Jack Quaid shared that this season of The Boys goes deeper into every character as the audience learns something they have never seen before.

“What I love about this season is that we get so deep into every character, like every character you see new sides of that you have never seen before. As a fan of the show, it’s so nice to watch. It’s really cool,” he said. The world of the show has now gotten introduced with ‘Temp V’, a chemical that turns ordinary people into supes for a short amount of time and while Butcher has been experimenting with it from the start of this season, the morally upright Hughie has also boarded the ‘Temp V’ train.

Talking about Hughie’s arc in this season, Jack shared that the character has been ‘fascinating’ to play this time around. “I think what Hughie is all about, especially this season, is looking at how far he is willing to go in order to achieve his goals. Then doing that and wondering how that makes him feel and if he should continue down this path. It has been so fascinating for me to play this character in this season, given how my character has been a morally upright person, despite the fact that he has killed a few people,” he said.

Jack’s Hughie has been trying to fight the good fight with the good guys from the start but with his radar for morality now compromised, Jack said that the only ‘actual good person’ on the show is Starlight. Played by Erin Moriarty, the supe and Hughie got together to fight against Vought but found love in each other. Jack said that Starlight aka Annie is the only person on the show who “doesn’t have a gruesome murder to her name yet. I think she is like the one actual good person.”

We are yet to see how the situation with Temp V unfolds on this season of The Boys and Jack gave no spoilers in that regard but quoted one of the most profound dialogues from The Incredibles. “I don’t know where the whole Temp V situation is going to go. There is a line in The Incredibles which is one of my favourite superhero movies ever, where I think it’s the villain who says ‘when everyone’s super, no one will be’ and I am wondering like how far are we going to take that. I am just as excited as the fans about the possibilities here,” Jack shared.

The Boys Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.