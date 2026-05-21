The Boys Ending Explained: Who won – Homelander or Billy Butcher? Why there won’t be a S6

The Amazon Prime Video’s fan favourite show The Boys recently come to an end with its fifth season. The superhero web series’ season 5 concluded with its last episode released yesterday. Titled ‘Blood and Bone’, the series finale of The Boys finally gave a major showdown to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). While fans had mixed reactions to the show’s finale, here’s a breakdown of the bloody ending, possible spinoffs, and all the deaths in this season.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Seven years and five seasons later, fans took a sigh of relief after wrapping up The Boys. In a gory standoff towards the end, Homelander begs Billy to end the constant fights, as Billy stabs him in the stomach, causing him to die in his arms. Kimiko had actually taken away Homelander’s powers for a moment, giving Billy the upper hand to beat him.

Then, Billy tried to release a deadly virus to kill all the Supes, and went down the same path like he did in the comics. His mentee Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) shot him with a gun during a physical fight to stop the virus. While Hughie went into immediate regret and guilt for what he had done, Billy told him not to worry as he left him with no other option.

Other villains like the Deep and Oh Father were also killed. While Deep gets into a battle with Annie January aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty), in which she pushes him into the water. An octopus tentacle wraps around him and bursts through his mouth. It was a gruesome death as the superhero had romantic and physical relationships with octopus’ in the past. On the other hand, Oh Father is killed during a fight with Hughie and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

ALSO READ | Gen V Season 2 review: Hamish Linklater steals the show as The Boys’ spinoff trades freshness for familiarity

The episode finished with Hughie and Annie starting a family together, while Kimiko moved to France to honour his love Frenchie’s memory. Mother’s Milk took Homelander’s son Ryan to care of him.

Why there won’t be The Boys 6?

A prequel series of the modern superhero franchise, Vought Rising, was already announced earlier. Set to premiere in 2027, the series will be behind a 1950 background, showing Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in his peak. Aya Cash, who played Stormfront on The Boys, will also be reprising her role.

Story continues below this ad

Another live-action spin-off ‘The Boys: Mexico’ is in development. Set in Mexico, the plot details have been kept under wraps. No other spin-offs or prequels of The Boys have been announced. However, it is noteworthy that social media was flooded with fans demanding a spin-off of their favourite twisted character Homelander.

Moreover, there will not be a next season of The Boys. While some fan theories speculated a possible season 6 of The Boys, the series creators and Prime video officially confirmed that the show ends with Season 5. The plot was always meant to conclude, without dragging the web series furthermore.

Developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video, The Boys is a superhero web series, which initially premiered in 2020. It quickly gained popularity for its cinematography, acting and a different take on the superhero genre. The show is based on a comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darrick Robertson.

All episodes of The Boys season 5 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.