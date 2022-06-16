The Boys’ Claudia Doumit opens up about Victoria Neuman’s manipulative nature: ‘She is seeking that power’

The Boys have been fighting the not-so-good superheroes in the Amazon Prime Video series for two seasons now, and with the third season underway, they have another problem on their hands. This time, it is Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman who is part of the government but is secretly a superhero (or as they call it, a supe). Victoria was introduced at the end of the last season in one of the bloodiest scenes of the show. And in the new season too, the woman, who can pop heads, is on a rampage. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Claudia shared that viewers should expect even “more chaos” this time around.

When her character was introduced in the courtroom scene in the season finale, Claudia recalled that things got pretty intense almost immediately. “I remember leaving work that night with a lot of fake blood in my hair. Like chunks of my hair missing because of the dried blood being pulled. So that was fun,” she recalled. Since the courtroom incident, Victoria has tried to establish that she is one of the good guys in the messed-up universe of The Boys and even got Hughie to join her in the Bureau of Superhero Affairs.

Victoria is now the woman on top, and in the universe of this show, that position of power comes with a lot of baggage. While Victoria is one of the few women who has some real influence, Stan Edgar and Homelander’s presence limits how she can use her power. For Claudia Doumit, she understands her character’s position as a woman but realises that Victoria is playing this like a game of chess amid other power players.

“I think at the end of the day, I play her with the idea of strategy. It is almost like she is playing chess. She is playing 3D chess so she approaches people to figure out their desires and needs, and manipulates that,” she said.

Claudia Doumit added that, of course, her character is aware of what it is like to be a woman in this world, but she is here to be a power player. “She knows what it is to be a woman. Like right off the bat, she understands that. She has lived it her whole life. I think that she really approaches it from a power standpoint, doesn’t matter if she is a woman. She is in a room of powerful people, and she is here to seek that power as well. And that’s how I bring her into this heavy hitter of a situation,” the actor said.