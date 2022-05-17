The Boys 3 trailer: Billy Butcher is a supe as Homelander turns psychopathic

There’s something wrong with the Homelander in the upcoming season three of The Boys, at least that’s what the trailer suggests. The fact that Billy Butcher is now a supe is also a trigger. But, what exactly our heroes and anti-heroes need to worry about this time? One thing’s certain, the third installment has new supes, new battles and a lot more bloodshed.

We know that its previous season ended with the death of Stormfront and Becca Butcher. Now, whether or not these led to Homelander breakdown is yet to be known, but his new psychopathic image has found fans too. In the trailer, we also see Frenchie, Mother’s Milk and Kimiko up to something suspicious, as Hughie and Starlight come to terms that they need to get their hands dirty in their fight against The Vought.

It seems behind all the calm, a storm is brewing. Maeve reveals a new formula that can turn anyone into a superhero for 24 hours. And no points for guessing, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) grabs the chance to level the playing field against the supes. He gets laser eyes (à la Homelander) and extreme strength. But as Mother’s Milk puts it, “The whole point of what we do is that no one should have that kind of power.” So, will Butcher end up exploiting his new found power and get corrupted like others, or will he change the course of The Vought and take revenge from Homelander (Antony Starr)?

Watch The Boys 3 trailer:

The biggest plot point that’s grabbing our attention is the introduction of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a shield-wielding supe (his look reminds of Captain America from Avengers: Infinity War).

Fans welcomed Soldier Boy in the series with excitement. Many also tweeted their reactions after watching Butcher’s new avatar.

so ready to see this side of butcher #theboys pic.twitter.com/Ar6e3xmSAa — daily the boys (@dailytheboys) May 16, 2022

“Christ, Soldier Boy” is fucking right, Butcher. THIS IS GOING TO BE INSANEEEEEEE #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/MwB7O3uXeq — Val FloofyFloof 💙__💛 (@vatititech) May 16, 2022

New supes who’ve joined the cast are Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman), Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), and Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler).

The Boys 3 will premiere its three new episodes on June 3. The Emmy-nominated series will eventually release one additional episode each subsequent Friday until its season finale on July 8.