The Big Day couples Daniel-Tyrone to Ami-Nithin on life after the Netflix series

Daniel Bauer and Ami Pandya shared their experience of featuring in The Big Day, which is currently streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Daniel Bauer/Instagram, Netflix/YouTube)

The Big Day, which started streaming on Netflix from February 14 onwards, gave us a ringside view into six lavish weddings. The series featured six couples — Aditya Wadhwani-Gayeti Singh, Pallavi Bishnoi-Rajat Swarup, Ami Pandya-Nithin Zacharias, Nikhita Iyar-Mukund Chillakanti, Tyrone Braganza-Daniel Bauer and Aman Kapur-Divya Khandelwal — as they said ‘I do’. A spiritual follow-up of sorts to Netflix’s wildly popular Indian Matchmaking, The Big Day put the focus on what went into making an Indian wedding in today’s day and age. While focussing on bling and dazzle, the series, at places, managed to question and subvert patriarchy.

Tyrone Braganza-Daniel Bauer

Perhaps one of the most talked about weddings featured on the show was of celebrity hair and make-up stylist Daniel Bauer and Tyrone Barganza. While the couple was married in Germany, a big bash later took place in Goa.

“Has life changed after the show? In a word, no. Not for us. However, the messages we get daily from all around the world shows how important and beautiful this show has been to millions of people,” Daniel says, while talking about how the show impacted their lives. “Globally it has opened up people’s perception of what a same-sex relationship looks like and just how utterly regular we are. We were not selected for the show because we fit certain gay criteria or stereotypes, we were featured because we were in love and had a big day planned,” Daniel said.

Daniel remarked that when he watched his episode with husband Tyrone, his mother and brother, he “felt enormous pride and gratitude.” However, the decision to be a part of the show was not taken so easily as the couple felt it might be “too exposing.” However, they decided to be a part of it “for those who don’t have a voice and those who are committed to exposing and selling their prejudices to whoever they can.”

He is also hopeful of a better future for the community. “I’m not political and our wedding wasn’t political, but if you have a chance to make a positive difference, I believe you take whatever step you can. The law is not always on the side of my community, and certainly not this week in India, but where history and hope rhyme, change for better get us through this today.”

The 44-year-old is leading a busy life. “I’m a busy guy right now. I am working on two movies with Katrina (Kaif), finding venues for my third makeup academy. Apart from all that work stuff, living and loving life with my husband, just like every other regular married couple.”

Ami Pandya-Nithin Zacharias

Ami shared she has been receiving warm messages from people “known and strangers.” She said, “Life hasn’t changed much, outside of the positive notes from people (both known and strangers) around the world.”

Ami agreed to Daniel’s point and said she felt his and Tyrone’s story stood out in the series. “Every story oozed originality in its unique way and we were left with good learnings all along. However, the one that stood out for us for Daniel and Tyrone’s wedding. It was simply stunning to see the families come together to support and celebrate the same-sex wedding in India. Our country needs so much more of this!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielcbauer)

“For us, it was about reliving the memories of an important milestone in our lives. However, we did think there was so much more to the wedding and our story that of course couldn’t be represented in such a short period. Wish we could have shown it all!” Ami said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Finally, what’s happening in their life now? “We live in Seattle. Nithin works in Microsoft and I am in Amazon. Trying to balance between working remotely, pursuing personal interests, taking care of health and giving back to society. It’s been an interesting journey. What keeps us sane is going on peaceful getaways or hikes on weekends,” revealed Ami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrone Braganza (@deartyrone)

Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Bishnoi (@pallavibishnoi)

Pallavi Bishnoi took the responsibility of organising the wedding on her own. She featured in the second episode of the series. The makers described her as the Type A bride. Pallavi decided to not follow the patriarchal customs of the wedding such as kanyadaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Bishnoi (@pallavibishnoi)

Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh

Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh got married in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayeti Singh (@gayeti)

The couple has entered the next phase of their lives. The two are set to become parents.