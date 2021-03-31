The Big Day Collection 2 trailer: Netflix has even more lavish weddings in store

The popular Netflix series The Big Day is back with its second edition and this time, the weddings appear even grander than the ones we saw in the first season. In the trailer, we see snippets of destination weddings that are mounted on the scale of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. These lavish productions will surely leave the audience in awe. The first edition had three episodes that detailed six weddings of different styles.

The Big Day largely focuses on the personalised touch given to traditional ceremonies and how the concept of ‘the big fat Indian wedding’ is being translated by the rich in their own unique style.

Subjects like equality between a man and woman during rituals, same-sex marriages, and environmental conservation were touched upon in the first series. But the series was largely seen as an extended wedding video for the wealthy who can afford these fancy weddings.

After the first edition aired, celebrity hair and make-up stylist Daniel Bauer, whose wedding was a part of the show said, “Has life changed after the show? In a word, no. Not for us. However, the messages we get daily from all around the world shows how important and beautiful this show has been to millions of people. Globally it has opened up people’s perception of what a same-sex relationship looks like and just how utterly regular we are. We were not selected for the show because we fit certain gay criteria or stereotypes, we were featured because we were in love and had a big day planned.”

The Big Day Collection 2 starts streaming on April 7.