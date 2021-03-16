The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan is a Harshad Mehta proxy, Ajay Devgn talks of small people with big dreams

Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8. (Photo: PR)

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull’s teaser landed with its release date on Tuesday. The film, inspired by the life of stock broker Harshad Mehta, will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 8. It was earlier set to release on October, 2020 but was pushed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

The teaser of the big budget movie was released on Tuesday. The 30-second video gives a glimpse of Mumbai in the 80s and how the humble broker went on to become the most powerful bull in the stock world. Producer Ajay Devgn has given his voice to the teaser as he introduces the lead character.

The video plays out scenes from Mumbai in 1987, as Ajay Devgn says, “Chote gharon mein paida hone walon ko aksar, bade sapne dekhne se mana kar deti hai duniya. Isiliye usne apni duniya khadi kar di (People born in poor families are always told to never dream big. And so, he created his own world).”

Although The Big Bull is inspired by the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, one of the scenes has Bachchan sign a hefty cheque with the name ‘Hemant Shah’. It looks like the makers have gone in for a fictionalised name to add some creative liberty to the tale.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the Kookie Gulati directorial also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among more. Its trailer will release on March 19.

A web show on the same story — Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, an overnight star. The critically acclaimed series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back.