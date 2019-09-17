The Big Bang Theory: HBO Max acquires streaming rights in record deal

We have some good news for fans of The Big Bang Theory. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the makers of the American show has signed a record-breaking deal (billions of dollars) with WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max and TBS channel to showcase all 12 seasons of the show.

Advertising

The deal with HBO Max will last for five years. Interestingly enough, the deal allows TBS to air episodes of the show till 2028.

On HBO Max, all episodes of The Big Bang Theory will be available from Spring 2020. A formal date has not been announced yet.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertising

The Big Bang Theory concluded with its 12th season this May. The show starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco among others. It was executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Steve Mollaro and Steve Holland.

In fact, the success of the show had prompted the makers to launch a spin-off called Young Sheldon. Young Sheldon has been renewed for two more seasons, which means that its fourth season will end in 2021.