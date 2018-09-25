The Big Bang Theory Season 12: Indian fans, here’s where you can watch the award-winning show

The Big Bang Theory is finally bidding farewell after running for 12 seasons The Big Bang Theory is finally bidding farewell after running for 12 seasons

Popular American show The Big Bang Theory is finally bidding farewell with its twelfth season. Fans of the show can now stream new episodes of the final season, starting September 25, on HOOQ. Indian fans will be able to see episodes on the day it will be aired in the US on HOOQ.

The Big Bang Theory had first premiered on September 24, 2007 on the CBS network in America. Over the years, the show has amassed great ratings and massive following across the world. The show stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar in the lead. It has won prestigious awards and continues to amaze the audience.

Zulfiqar Khan, Managing Director of HOOQ India, said, “As the ‘Home of Hollywood’, HOOQ is thrilled to be bringing the cult series to our Indian viewers. The Big Bang Theory is one of the most beloved and longest-running geek sitcoms garnering a huge following in India, creating a cultural phenomenon of sorts with dedicated fandoms. We cannot be happier to satisfy the needs of our users by presenting complete seasons of the show to Indian audiences exclusively on the digital platform. HOOQ will drop all new episodes same day as the U.S. telecast so that our subscribers can tune in to their favourite series without delay and will be the only platform to carry complete box set of the series allowing fans to binge-watch all episodes of S1 to S11.”

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, recently told Extra that she is heartbroken that the show is coming to an end. “I am so sad that it’s ending. For the record, I would have done 20 more years,” the actor said.

