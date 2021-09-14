scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
The Batman spin-off series on The Penguin in works at HBO Max

The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most iconic villains from DC's Batman universe.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
September 14, 2021 1:08:29 pm
Colin Farrell The BatmanColin Farrell is in talks for The Penguin series. (Photo: thegentlemen/Instagram)

A series based on DC comics’ notorious supervillain The Penguin is in development at streaming platform HBO Max. The series will be a spin-off of Robert Pattinson-led The Batman movie, directed by Matt Reeves.

According to Variety, Hollywood star Colin Farrell, who essays the role in the upcoming film, has been approached to star in the series.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D scribe Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project, which is in its very early stages.

Also Read |The Batman photos leaked, menacing new look of the Riddler shocks fans

As per the publication, the series will supposedly focus on The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.

Reeves and The Batman producer Dylan Clark will executive produce The Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros Television will produce.

Also read |Top 10 superhero movies of all time, as per critics

The Penguin, aka Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most iconic villains from DC’s Batman universe. The character has previously been played by actors Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

