Posham Pa is kind of like Breaking Bad: Mahie Gill

THE DARK and gloomy interiors of the juvenile prison in Matunga, Mumbai, houses minors who face punishment for their crimes and are undergoing rehabilitation. It is also one of the locations where the cast and crew of ZEE5’s psychological thriller, Posham Pa, shot parts of the film.

Mahie Gill plays the role of Prajakta Deshpande, a woman who got sucked into a life of crime, coercing her two daughters into living the same reality. The film is based on a true story of the first two women in India who received a death penalty in 2014 for committing a series of murders.

“I initially couldn’t believe someone could murder children. Why would anyone do that? Playing that character, too, was emotionally draining but I had to find a way to switch on and off. The gloomy setting really helped to play the dark character,” she says.

Despite the barbarity of the crime, as an actor, she had to think like a serial killer. “My character has a lot of shades. From the age of 25 to 55 she donned various avatars, from a maid to a beggar to a sex worker. There is a lot of anger inside her,” says Gill.

“There is a sense of fear that exists before a person commits a murder but that fear sort of diminishes with each murder. It’s kind of like the TV show, Breaking Bad.” Posham Pa released on August 21 on Zee 5.

Sayani Gupta, who was last seen in Article 15 (2019), says that the character of a serial killer was too good to turn down. “It isn’t a role that comes around too often and working with Suman da, too, was something I have been planning for a while,” she says.

She plays the character of Regha, the elder daughter who has faced a rough and abusive childhood. Her circumstances have turned her into someone she never wanted to be.

Unlike Gill, however, Gupta says she wasn’t surprised when she read the script. “I follow the news and people do all sorts of horrific things so it wasn’t surprising for me. Some things that people do are so inexplicable, gruesome and completely remorseless and heartless that it’s no surprise anymore,” she says.

Gupta also feels that the look of the characters played an instrumental role in telling the story. “There were scenes where we had absolutely no make-up at all. Our hair had to look dishevelled and all of that helped,” she says.

Shivani Raghuvanshi plays the role of a documentary filmmaker alongside Imaad Shah, who is a Sikh boy, Gundeep Singh Saggar. He works with her on uncovering the mysteries behind the crimes committed in the 75-minute film.

“This is obviously a way more serious kind of character and set that I walked into after playing Jazz in Made in Heaven,” says Raghuvanshi, “My character is trying to make sense of the events and realise how complex they all are. It was nice to play a serious character in such an intense thriller.”