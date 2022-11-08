scorecardresearch
The Acolyte: Star Wars series begins production, reveals full cast including Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae

The Acolyte is described as "a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-JaeAmandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-Jae from the sets of The Acolyte. (Photo: starwars/Twitter)

The upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has announced its full cast as production gets underway. As per a Variety report, the series will star Lee Jung-Jae from Squid Game, Manny Jacinto from Nine Perfect Strangers, Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna, Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll, Dean-Charles Chapman from 1917, and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix.

The Acolyte is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The Acolyte’s creator, executive producer and showrunner is Leslye Headland. The first episode will also be directed by Headland. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing, with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef serving as executive producers.

In April 2020, Variety reported the news that Headland was creating a Star Wars series for Disney Plus. It is one of many live-action Star Wars programmes available on the streaming platform. Others include Andor, which is presently running its first season, and The Mandalorian, which will premiere its third season in February 2023. The programmes Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett have both recently debuted on Disney Plus.

