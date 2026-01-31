The 50 contestant Ridhi Dogra says this will be her first and last reality show: ‘Sleepless nights, anxiety…’

Ahead of particpating on The 50, actress Ridhi Dogra shared in an exclsuive interview how she is taking on this new adventure to step out of her comfort zone.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiJan 31, 2026 08:16 PM IST
Ridhi Dogra on The 50Ridhi Dogra on particpating in The 50 (Photo: Ridhi Dogra / Instagram)
Deepika Padukone’s co-star from Jawan, actress Ridhi Dogra, is one of the biggest names participating in the captive reality show The 50. As Ridhi ventures into an uncharted territory, making her debut in the captive reality space comes with a lot of nerves. Ahead of entering the gaming-based reality show, Ridhi Dogra tells SCREEN how she gathered the courage to say yes to The 50.

Ridhi Dogra in The 50

Talking about her decision to join The 50, the Tiger 3 actress said, “I am very nervous, but I am looking forward to it. I am only nervous because I am an introvert, so for me to be in a place full of so many people is nerve-wracking. I am quite a bit of a loner, and like some me time alone, I am either on a set or at home, so I am seeing this as a 26-day shoot.”

Also Read: Ridhi Dogra says she needs another film with Shah Rukh Khan as a redemption for Jawan: 'They just didn't want to call Deepika Padukone the mother so I became Kaveri Amma'

 

Ridhi also opened up about dealing with anxiety as she took on this new project. “I have had quite a few sleepless nights, a lot of anxiety, but I am over those things now. Nobody prepares you for what’s to come. The show is game-based, which is why I said yes, I have done a Khatron Ke Khiladi, so anything that happens will be related to games. Even if some people want to make somethings personal, it should be around the game. I have prepped myself, tried to understand who I am, so this game has already taught me a lot.”

‘The 50 will be my first and last captive reality show’

It wasn’t a very easy decision for Ridhi to step out of her comfort zone, into The 50 Palace. Talking about how she kept going back and forth on her decision, the actress said, “Now mediums have merged, people are all on the same platform, from a YouTuber to a film actor, so there is no division. These are exciting times, and only we can limit ourselves; rather than going 15 podcasts and talking about who you are, it’s best to do one reality show and show who you are. But this will be my first and last captive reality show. I was very anxious. When they were talking to me, I must have gone back and forth a zillion times.”

Also Read | The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show

Sharing how her friends have confidence in her, Ridhi added, “I don’t have a lot of friends who have done this. I know the people who have gone in, socially, but they have not been close. There is Nishant Bhat, who is a friend, and he feels I will be fantastic; his confidence in me is amazing. I have gotten mixed feedback from everybody; someone is telling me not to scream, someone says please stand up for yourself, someone says don’t cry, and someone says show your emotions. I guess I will figure it out on my own. I plan to take one day at a time.”

Sharing how Ridhi has always tried to defy norms with her craft, the actress added, “I have always been this person, whether it was doing this part in Jawan or even when I did a TV show where I played a mother of two kids, I have always said there are restrictions which will limit me, butI have tried to defy that very thing. I enjoy defying norms. If I don’t put myself in any box that you put me in, what will you do?”

The 50 confirmed contestants

Other than Ridhi Dogra, some TV personalities who will be seen on the show include names like Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Manisha Rani, Monalisa, Archana Gautamm, and Chahat Pandey. The show also stars many social media influencers like Immortal Kaka, Rajat Dala, Dushyant Singh, and Shrutika Arjun. Reality space stars Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Siwet Tomar, Digvijay Rathee, Aarushi Chawla, and many more will be seen on the show.

Story continues below this ad

The 50 streams on JioHotstar from 1st February, every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm. It will also air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm throughout the week.

