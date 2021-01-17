Teyonah Parris on WandaVision: Feel blessed to enter the MCU alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

Teyonah Parris, best known for her performance in the TV series Mad Men and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq, recently debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision. She plays the role of adult Monica Rambeau. The character was played by Akira Akbar as a child in Captain Marvel.

It is not clear yet how Monica fits into WandaVision, which is a mish-mash of MCU and classic sitcoms. Monica in comics was the second Captain Marvel after the original and has also assumed other personas like Photon and Pulsar.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Teyonah Parris talks about being cast in WandaVision, her character and working with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What was your reaction when you were cast in the role? Did you immediately agree?

I didn’t know what I was auditioning for. I knew it was for Marvel, but I didn’t have any idea of what character it was for. So I actually found out I got the part before I knew what the part was. So I was definitely like, okay, well, great. I got the part. What’s the part? And then I found out it was Monica Rambeau. I was like, “Oh, my gosh, I definitely want to tell this story.”

Q. What did you see in this particular character that made you want to essay this role?

What I love about Monica Rambeau is just how brave she is, how ambitious she is, how unapologetic she is to take up space and to be herself. And so I really wanted to be able to step in the shoes of someone who moves through the world in that way.

Q. Are you allowed to talk a little bit as to how Monica fits into WandaVision? Where has she been all this time?

I can say that WandaVision will deal with some of the gap that has occurred since we last saw Monica as a child. As the show progresses, you learn what happened to her. You learn how she’s grown and where she’s at in her life now.

Q. What’s next for Monica? I hope she becomes the next Captain Marvel like in the comics when Carol eventually retires.

I don’t know what will happen. Monica has held the title of Captain Marvel in the comic books. She was actually the first woman to do so. The MCU is its own organism. So who knows what will happen. But I can say that Monica will join forces with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. So that will be happening in Captain Marvel 2, so we can look forward to that.

Q. How was the experience of working with Elizabeth and Paul?

Paul and Elizabeth were so amazing. I feel really blessed to have been able to enter the MCU alongside these two very seasoned vets who were just very open and kind human beings in general. I learned a lot from them. And they were just pleasant to be around. I’m really glad that people will get to see them. This show allows them to kind of take the reins a little bit, go deep and explore their love story and relationship.