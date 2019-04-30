Terribly Tiny Talkies and Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point collaborate for six short films

Viacom18 Studios’ digital arm Tipping Point has partnered with Terribly Tiny Talkies (TTT) for six short films.

The first two projects from the collaboration are — Ishq Ki Googly and Glitch.

Starring Amol Parashar, Ishq Ki Googly is written and directed by Neeraj Udhwan. It is described as a quirky comedy, which centres around a husband’s plan gone awry to murder his wife’s lover.

Glitch, written and directed by Shubham Yogi, will feature popular TV actor Mona Singh. The story follows a 12-year-old boy who travels back in time to try and stop the break-up of his parents.

Both the films have been released on TTT’s YouTube channel and the streaming platform Voot under the umbrella Shortcuts.

“This association with the amazing team at Viacom18 Studios marks the beginning of TTT’s foray into becoming a formidable storytelling studio in the country. Even as we continue to produce some of India’s most compelling short films, 2019 is also our year to incubate long format web shows.

“These six films mark the beginning, of what we’d believe, a long and meaningful association with the team at Viacom,” Anuj Gosalia, CEO of TTT, said in a statement.

The company is best known for shorts such as Khujli, starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta; Kheer, featuring Anupam Kher; Amit Masurkar’s L, headlined by Pankaj Tripathi; and Rasika Duggal-starrer Agli Baar.

Ajit Andhare, COO at Viacom18 Studios, said, “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Terribly Tiny Talkies for Tipping Point. At Tipping Point, our content is edgy, contemporary, provocative yet relatable, something that Terribly Tiny Talkies also stands for. Look forward to many such associations in future.”