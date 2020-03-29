PLAYLIST: Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films

Terribly Tiny Tales offers content from several genres including comedy, drama, thriller, romance and non-fiction too. Terribly Tiny Tales offers content from several genres including comedy, drama, thriller, romance and non-fiction too.

How about watching some impactful, relatable and heartwarming stories in just 10-15 minutes? YouTube channel Terribly Tiny Tales offers short stories from creative minds like Vasan Bala, Sonam Nair, Ritesh Menon and Surya Balakrishnan among more. These are stories which cover an entire spectrum of emotions and have been supported by able actors like Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Mona Singh, Sanaya Irani, Sayani Gupta and Rasika Duggal among others.

Its popular short films Kheer, starring Anupam Kher, and Khujli, starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, have crossed over five million views. The recently released Ved and Arya, headlined by TV stars Nakuul Mehta and Sanaya Irani, is a sweet little story which compels you to reconsider your idea of a perfect romance. I suggest you watch it.

Besides Ved and Arya, here is a list of short films on Terribly Tiny Tales platform:

Khujli

Kheer

Ved and Arya

El”ayichi

Aamad

Arre Baba

L

Kaande Pohe

Suno

Glitch

Jai Mata Di

Cuddly

Dry Day

Mamta Tonic

The Last Day

Deuce

Bunny

Agli Baar

Bapu

RIP

