Ten movies and shows you can watch with your kids

If you are wondering how to keep your kids busy while you practice social distancing, we have listed ten shows and movies you can watch with them.
Young Sheldon
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Most of us have seen an adult (or adult-ish) Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory where he talks about his upbringing and life in Texas. Young Sheldon, on Amazon Prime Video, captures that life around his father, mother, brother, sister and grandmother (‘meemaw’).
Yeh Meri Family
Streaming on: TVF Play, Netflix
Set in the 1990s, Yeh Meri Family is a perfect nostalgia ride for parents. For kids, it introduces them to the pre-Netflix era when children had to take permission from their parents before switching on the TV. It is the simple story of a middle-class family told from the perspective of 12-year-old Harshu who juggles between studies, playtime and family during his summer vacations.
Ratatouille
Streaming on: Netflix
In times like these, when one needs a feel-good and upbeat movie, Ratatouille ticks all boxes. Remy, a rat, has a special talent – he’s a magnificent chef. He comes to the aid of restaurant staff member and serves up divine food. The movie is a great watch for people of all ages. It is packed with comedy, emotions and great food. The movie gets its name from a classic Ratatouille dish that Remy serves to a renowned food critic to remind him of his childhood days. Must watch!
Shaktimaan
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Shaktiman/Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, in a flashy maroon suit with golden boots, was the go-to superhero for Indian kids back in the 90s. If your kids are done watching Marvel, DC and Sony superhero movies, introduce them to the spinning superhero, Shaktiman.
Malgudi Days
Streaming on: Hotstar
Malgudi Days captured the imagination of the Indian audience in the late 80s and early 90s, and it still remains etched in people’s minds. Relive the memories of your lost childhood and introduce your children to the works of Indian author R.K. Narayan through this unmissable show.
Our Planet
Streaming on: Netflix
Want to make TV watching a valuable learning experience for your child? Watch this eight-episode documentary series narrated by David Attenborough. He tells stories about nature, discusses the diversity of life on earth and how climate change affects living beings, and tries to educate people on wildlife conservation.
How It’s Made
Streaming on: YouTube
How It’s Made is a show for inquisitive minds. Kids who want to know how matchsticks are made, how sandwich cookies are made or how toothbrushes are made, How It’s Made is the show for you. The 4-5 minute episode will keep you hooked to it, and you won’t look at your daily use products in the same way after you watch How It’s Made.
No Good Nick
Streaming on: Netflix
The family comedy is about a teen named Nick who cons the Thompson family into taking her in by posing as a distant relative, all the while plotting to rob them of their money.
The Adventures of Tenali Raman
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
India’s first animated television series The Adventures of Tenali Raman is based on Tenali Raman, a famous poet in the court of King Krishnadevaraya. His witty ways of dealing with his enemies will keep your kid entertained.
Tom and Jerry
Streaming on: YouTube
Need a stress-buster in this time of turmoil? Watch Tom and Jerry NOW!
