Ten movies and shows you can watch with your kids

If you are wondering how to keep your kids busy while you practice social distancing, we have listed ten shows and movies you can watch with them.

Young Sheldon

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

Most of us have seen an adult (or adult-ish) Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory where he talks about his upbringing and life in Texas. Young Sheldon, on Amazon Prime Video, captures that life around his father, mother, brother, sister and grandmother (‘meemaw’).

Yeh Meri Family

Streaming on: TVF Play, Netflix

Set in the 1990s, Yeh Meri Family is a perfect nostalgia ride for parents. For kids, it introduces them to the pre-Netflix era when children had to take permission from their parents before switching on the TV. It is the simple story of a middle-class family told from the perspective of 12-year-old Harshu who juggles between studies, playtime and family during his summer vacations.

Ratatouille

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Ratatouille.

In times like these, when one needs a feel-good and upbeat movie, Ratatouille ticks all boxes. Remy, a rat, has a special talent – he’s a magnificent chef. He comes to the aid of restaurant staff member and serves up divine food. The movie is a great watch for people of all ages. It is packed with comedy, emotions and great food. The movie gets its name from a classic Ratatouille dish that Remy serves to a renowned food critic to remind him of his childhood days. Must watch!

Shaktimaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Shaktimaan is India's favourite superhero.

Shaktiman/Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, in a flashy maroon suit with golden boots, was the go-to superhero for Indian kids back in the 90s. If your kids are done watching Marvel, DC and Sony superhero movies, introduce them to the spinning superhero, Shaktiman.

Malgudi Days

Streaming on: Hotstar

Malgudi Days captured the imagination of the Indian audience in the late 80s and early 90s, and it still remains etched in people’s minds. Relive the memories of your lost childhood and introduce your children to the works of Indian author R.K. Narayan through this unmissable show.

Our Planet

Streaming on: Netflix

Want to make TV watching a valuable learning experience for your child? Watch this eight-episode documentary series narrated by David Attenborough. He tells stories about nature, discusses the diversity of life on earth and how climate change affects living beings, and tries to educate people on wildlife conservation.

How It’s Made

Streaming on: YouTube

How It’s Made is a show for inquisitive minds. Kids who want to know how matchsticks are made, how sandwich cookies are made or how toothbrushes are made, How It’s Made is the show for you. The 4-5 minute episode will keep you hooked to it, and you won’t look at your daily use products in the same way after you watch How It’s Made.

No Good Nick

Streaming on: Netflix

No Good Nick is streaming on Netflix

The family comedy is about a teen named Nick who cons the Thompson family into taking her in by posing as a distant relative, all the while plotting to rob them of their money.

The Adventures of Tenali Raman

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Adventures of Tenali Raman is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

India’s first animated television series The Adventures of Tenali Raman is based on Tenali Raman, a famous poet in the court of King Krishnadevaraya. His witty ways of dealing with his enemies will keep your kid entertained.

Tom and Jerry

Streaming on: YouTube

Need a stress-buster in this time of turmoil? Watch Tom and Jerry NOW!

